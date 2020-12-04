How to watch the Ohio State-Michigan State football game

Buckeye Xtra

The Ohio State football team is back in action. Or least they’re scheduled to be back.

After last week’s game against Illinois was canceled late Friday evening, the Buckeyes have gone through rounds of COVID-19 testing this week and are on pace to kick off against Michigan State in East Lansing.

The Buckeyes will be without head coach Ryan Day, who tested positives for COVID-19 last week and will turn to longtime standout assistant coach Larry Johnson to guide the No. 4 team in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings.

Speaking of the CFP, Ohio State needs to keep pace with other teams vying for a playoff spot. The Buckeyes' held on to No.4 ranking, but with just two games left on the schedule and having played just four games, there is little room for error.

And Michigan State can cause errors.

The Spartans are rebuilding with coach Mel Tucker in his first season after replacing longtime coach Mark Dantonio. The Spartans have wins over Michigan and defeated No. 14 Northwestern last weekend.

Here's what else you need to know about Saturday's game.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Kickoff: 12:05 p.m., Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Mich.

Records: Ohio State 4-0 overall and Big Ten; Michigan State 2-3

Favorite: Ohio State by 23½

Forecast: Partly cloudy and cool, mid-afternoon temperatures in the low 30s.

Last meeting: Ohio State won 34-10 last season in Columbus. Ohio State leads series 33-15.

How to watch the Ohio State-Michigan State game

TV: ABC

Bob Wischusen (play by play)

Dan Orlovsky (analysis)

Quint Kessenich (sideline)

Radio: WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460)