Ohio State football to be without multiple starters at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Ohio State will be without three of its starting offensive linemen for Saturday’s game at Michigan State, according to an availability report released a little more than an hour before kickoff.

That includes center Josh Myers, as well as left tackle Thayer Munford and right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere. Freshman Paris Johnson, a backup at right tackle, is also out, an absence that could further reshuffle the Buckeyes’ offensive line against the Spartans.

A team spokesman said players who were listed as unavailable on the weekly status report could be sidelined by injury, rehabilitation or illness.

But the size of the list, which included 23 unavailable players, was significantly larger than it was two weeks ago when the Buckeyes faced Indiana and had only eight players as unavailable.

The program saw a spike in coronavirus cases on the eve of Thanksgiving, prompting it to cancel its game at Illinois, after it had essentially none prior to last week, team physician Jim Borchers said.

Linebacker Tuf Borland, a three-team captain and the third-leading tackler this season, will be unavailable, the biggest impact for the defense, though the only full-time defensive starter who will miss the game against the Spartans. Defensive end Tyler Friday and safety Josh Proctor are also out.

Players are required to sit out for 21 days after they test positive for COVID-19, according to protocols put in place by the Big Ten this season, and those who were in close contact with someone who tested positive are to isolate for 14 days, following previously in place CDC guidelines.

It is unclear if the CDC’s new recommendations this week, shorting the quarantine period for exposure to 7-10 days could impact players in the conference.

