Players can have family at Ohio State-Michigan football game, if there is one

The Horseshoe won't be empty for the Michigan game, if there is one Saturday.

Ohio State and Michigan players will be allowed to have four family members or friends attend the game, sources told The Dispatch.

That was the policy for the Buckeyes' first two games at Ohio Stadium this year. But amid the spike in COVID-19 cases, nobody was allowed to attend Ohio State's last home game against Indiana.

The traditional regular-season finale against Michigan is Senior Day, and it would have been particularly hard for family members to miss that pregame celebration.

But the pandemic will force changes from past Senior Days. Unlike previous years, parents of seniors will not be allowed on the field to greet their sons after they are recognized after jogging out of the tunnel. Family members will also be asked to socially distanced more than the 6 feet from others that has been the requirement.

Coaches' families will still not be allowed to attend.

Whether the Michigan game will be played is uncertain. The Wolverines canceled their game Saturday against Maryland because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Ohio State has not lost to Michigan at home since 2000. The No. 4 Buckeyes (5-0) are a 30-point favorite over the Wolverines (2-4).

