Ohio State remains at No. 4 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Ohio State remained at No. 4 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.

The Buckeyes, who were ranked fourth when the initial rankings were unveiled last month, held their spot following a 52-12 triumph at Michigan State last Saturday. It was their first game in two weeks after an outbreak of coronavirus cases led them to cancel their Thanksgiving weekend game at Illinois.

Alabama stayed atop the rankings, followed by second-ranked Notre Dame and third-ranked Clemson.

One spot behind Ohio State was Texas A&M. Last week, selection committee chairman Gary Barta said there was a lot of discussion between the teams for the fourth spot. The Aggies also won over the weekend, leaving with a 31-20 win at Auburn.

Opportunities for the Buckeyes to improve their body of work and continue to impress the 13 members of the selection committee appear limited moving forward.

Their previously scheduled game against archrival Michigan on Saturday was canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases in the Wolverines’ program.

During an appearance on ESPN’s rankings release show, Barta said the number of games played by a team was an important factor for them, largely as a way to make a case to the committee.

That included the Buckeyes' convincing win over the Spartans, as Barta acknowledged the performances by quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver Chris Olave in the rout.

"We’ve talked about it from day one, that the number of games was going to be critical," Barta said. "We were able to watch another game that Ohio State played. That was important."

It remains unknown if Ohio State will be able to find an opponent for a replacement game this weekend.

