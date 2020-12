Patrick Flaherty and Rob Oller

Buckeye Xtra

Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller discusses his latest BuckeyeXtra Football column. During this Oller discusses how Michigan has canceled its upcoming game against the Ohio State Buckeyes due to a coronavirus outbreak.

More:Rob Oller: Time for Michigan to surrender for the good of The Game – and the Buckeyes

>> Listen to this Oller Take II audio clip here.