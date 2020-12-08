Michigan cancels game against Ohio State

Bill Rabinowitz

For the first time in more than a century, Ohio State's football team will not play Michigan.

The 2020 edition of The Game has been canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the Wolverines. Michigan called off last week's game against Maryland because of it and the COVID numbers have not improved enough to play this Saturday in Columbus.

"The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will n to be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it always will come first in our decision-making."

The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry, which the teams regard as the biggest in college football, began in 1897. The teams have played every year starting in 1918, which happened to be during the last great pandemic.

Michigan has been Ohio State's final regular-season opponent since 1935. Not even a blizzard – the 1950 Snow Bowl – has stopped the game from being played until now.

The rivalry has ebbed and flowed, with Ohio State dominating this century. The Buckeyes have won 15 of the past 16, losing only in 2011. Urban Meyer won all seven Michigan games in his coaching tenure, and Ryan Day won his debut last year, 56-27.

Ohio State was favored to win by about the same margin Saturday. The No. 4 Buckeyes (5-0) are a 30-point favorite, the largest point spread between the teams in modern history.

Michigan (2-4) has had a disastrous season amid questions about coach Jim Harbaugh's future. The Wolverines routed Minnesota in their opener, but their only other win was a three-overtime one over Rutgers. In its last game, Michigan lost to previously winless Penn State.

