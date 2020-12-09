Reports indicate Ohio State appears headed to Big Ten title game after rule change

Ohio State apparently will play for the Big Ten championship, after all.

According to reports by multiple national college football reporters on social media Wednesday, the Big Ten Conference has decided to change its rule requiring teams to play a minimum of six games to qualify for its championship game.

Big Ten athletic directors met virtually Wednesday morning, which was a regularly scheduled meeting. An announcement is expected later in the day.

The six-game rule was part of the Big Ten's reinstatement after the league initially canceled its fall season. It was designed in part to prevent a division-leading team from backing out of games late in the year rather than jeopardize its spot.

That wasn't the case for Ohio State, which is 5-0 and in first place in the East Division.

But with the cancellation of this week's Michigan game, the No. 4 Buckeyes would have been ineligible to play next week against West champion Northwestern in Indianapolis, even though Ohio State is the only undefeated team in the Big Ten.

The Buckeyes defeated second-place Indiana 42-35 on Oct. 21 in Columbus. The 12th-ranked Hoosiers are 6-1.

Indiana is scheduled to play in-state rival Purdue on Saturday, but that game is in doubt as both teams are battling COVID-19 cases.

If the Big Ten hadn't changed its rule and Indiana couldn't play next week, the conference would have the embarrassing situation of having a team that currently has only two wins — that's the case with all five other East teams — representing the division in the championship game.

