Other perspectives on an all-time Ohio State football team

Selecting a 24-member all-time Ohio State football team is not as easy as it seems. After all, some 2,400 players have earned varsity letters as members of the Buckeyes, so picking the cream of the crop is a 1% exercise.

The Dispatch solicited assistance in picking its team that is revealed this weekend as a conclusion to our "Anatomy of a Powerhouse" series that has published this fall.

Among those who lent a hand are Jack Park, a renowned Ohio State football historian and author of "The Official Ohio State Encyclopedia"; Tim May, a former OSU beat reporter for The Dispatch, from 1984 to 2019; Bob Hunter, a former beat reporter and longtime Dispatch columnist who has written numerous books on Ohio State football; current columnist Rob Oller, who has covered Ohio State football for The Dispatch for nearly 25 years; and current beat reporter Bill Rabinowitz.

Here are some of their stabs at an all-time team:

Jack Park

Tackles: Orlando Pace, John Hicks

Guards: Jim Parker, Warren Amling

Center: Gomer Jones

Tight end: Wes Fessler

Split end: Bob Shaw

Quarterback: Rex Kern

Running backs: Archie Griffin, Chic Harley, Keith Byars

Kicker: Mike Nugent

Defensive linemen: Chase Young, Mike Vrabel, Bill Willis, Jim Stillwagon

Linebackers: Randy Gradishar, A.J. Hawk, Chris Spielman

Cornerbacks: Jack Tatum, Vic Janowicz

Safeties: Mike Doss, Tim Fox

Punter: Tom Tupa

Buckeye history:We look back at what made Ohio State a national power

Tim May

Tackles: Orlando Pace, John Hicks

Guards: Jim Parker, Pat Elflein

Center: Nick Mangold

Tight end: John Frank

Receivers: Cris Carter, Parris Campbell

Quarterback: Troy Smith

Running backs: Archie Griffin, Eddie George

Kicker: Mike Nugent

Defensive linemen: Joey Bosa, Jim Stillwagon, Bill Willis, Chase Young

Linebackers: Chris Spielman, Randy Gradishar, A.J. Hawk

Cornerbacks: Antoine Winfield, Denzel Ward

Safeties: Mike Doss, Jack Tatum

Punter: Tom Tupa

Anatomy of a Powerhouse:In a divided state, Ohio State football is a unifier

Rob Oller

Tackles: Orlando Pace, John Hicks

Guards: Jim Parker, Jim Lachey

Center: LeCharles Bentley

Tight end: John Frank

Receivers: Cris Carter, David Boston

Quarterback: Troy Smith

Running backs: Archie Griffin, Eddie George

Kicker: Mike Nugent

Defensive linemen: Joey Bosa, Jim Stillwagon, Bill Willis, Mike Vrabel

Linebackers: Chris Spielman, Randy Gradishar, James Laurinaitis

Defensive backs: Jack Tatum, Mike Doss, Antoine Winfield, Chris Gamble

Punter: Tom Tupa

Ohio State football history:Iconic Horseshoe has grown with, become synonymous with the Ohio State football program

Bill Rabinowitz

Tackles: Orlando Pace, John Hicks

Guards: Jim Parker, Jim Lachey

Center: LeCharles Bentley

Tight end: John Frank

Receivers: Cris Carter, David Boston

Quarterback: Troy Smith

Running backs: Archie Griffin, Chic Harley

Kicker: Mike Nugent

Defensive linemen: Joey Bosa, Chase Young, Bill Willis, Jim Stillwagon

Linebackers: Chris Spielman, Randy Gradishar, Tom Cousineau

Defensive backs: Jack Tatum, Antoine Winfield, Mike Doss, Malcolm Jenkins

Punter: Tom Skladany