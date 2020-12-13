Other perspectives on an all-time Ohio State football team
Selecting a 24-member all-time Ohio State football team is not as easy as it seems. After all, some 2,400 players have earned varsity letters as members of the Buckeyes, so picking the cream of the crop is a 1% exercise.
The Dispatch solicited assistance in picking its team that is revealed this weekend as a conclusion to our "Anatomy of a Powerhouse" series that has published this fall.
Among those who lent a hand are Jack Park, a renowned Ohio State football historian and author of "The Official Ohio State Encyclopedia"; Tim May, a former OSU beat reporter for The Dispatch, from 1984 to 2019; Bob Hunter, a former beat reporter and longtime Dispatch columnist who has written numerous books on Ohio State football; current columnist Rob Oller, who has covered Ohio State football for The Dispatch for nearly 25 years; and current beat reporter Bill Rabinowitz.
Here are some of their stabs at an all-time team:
Jack Park
Tackles: Orlando Pace, John Hicks
Guards: Jim Parker, Warren Amling
Center: Gomer Jones
Tight end: Wes Fessler
Split end: Bob Shaw
Quarterback: Rex Kern
Running backs: Archie Griffin, Chic Harley, Keith Byars
Kicker: Mike Nugent
Defensive linemen: Chase Young, Mike Vrabel, Bill Willis, Jim Stillwagon
Linebackers: Randy Gradishar, A.J. Hawk, Chris Spielman
Cornerbacks: Jack Tatum, Vic Janowicz
Safeties: Mike Doss, Tim Fox
Punter: Tom Tupa
Tim May
Tackles: Orlando Pace, John Hicks
Guards: Jim Parker, Pat Elflein
Center: Nick Mangold
Tight end: John Frank
Receivers: Cris Carter, Parris Campbell
Quarterback: Troy Smith
Running backs: Archie Griffin, Eddie George
Kicker: Mike Nugent
Defensive linemen: Joey Bosa, Jim Stillwagon, Bill Willis, Chase Young
Linebackers: Chris Spielman, Randy Gradishar, A.J. Hawk
Cornerbacks: Antoine Winfield, Denzel Ward
Safeties: Mike Doss, Jack Tatum
Punter: Tom Tupa
Rob Oller
Tackles: Orlando Pace, John Hicks
Guards: Jim Parker, Jim Lachey
Center: LeCharles Bentley
Tight end: John Frank
Receivers: Cris Carter, David Boston
Quarterback: Troy Smith
Running backs: Archie Griffin, Eddie George
Kicker: Mike Nugent
Defensive linemen: Joey Bosa, Jim Stillwagon, Bill Willis, Mike Vrabel
Linebackers: Chris Spielman, Randy Gradishar, James Laurinaitis
Defensive backs: Jack Tatum, Mike Doss, Antoine Winfield, Chris Gamble
Punter: Tom Tupa
Bill Rabinowitz
Tackles: Orlando Pace, John Hicks
Guards: Jim Parker, Jim Lachey
Center: LeCharles Bentley
Tight end: John Frank
Receivers: Cris Carter, David Boston
Quarterback: Troy Smith
Running backs: Archie Griffin, Chic Harley
Kicker: Mike Nugent
Defensive linemen: Joey Bosa, Chase Young, Bill Willis, Jim Stillwagon
Linebackers: Chris Spielman, Randy Gradishar, Tom Cousineau
Defensive backs: Jack Tatum, Antoine Winfield, Mike Doss, Malcolm Jenkins
Punter: Tom Skladany