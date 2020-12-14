Ohio State family members permitted to attend Big Ten championship game

The family members of Ohio State players, coaches and staff members will be permitted to attend the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday.

No other spectators, though, will be allowed at Lucas Oil Stadium, according to ticket policies outlined on the league’s website.

Attendance has been limited throughout the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, prohibiting members of the general public, as well as marching bands, spirit squads and mascots, from games across the conference this fall.

Parents and guests of the Buckeyes have been at a handful of games, but not since Nov. 7 when they hosted Rutgers in a 49-27 win

In Ohio State’s two previous games held over the last month, local health department restrictions and guidelines prevented families from being in attendance.

No families were at their Dec. 5 game at Michigan State, nor a Nov. 21 game against Indiana at Ohio Stadium.

Prior to the cancellation of last Saturday’s scheduled game against Michigan following an outbreak of COVID-19 within the Wolverines’ program, Ohio State had planned to allow family members to be in attendance as part of Senior Day festivities.

Kickoff of Saturday's conference championship game between Ohio State and Northwestern is scheduled to kick off at noon on FOX.

