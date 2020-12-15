Ohio State's Justin Fields earns second straight Big Ten offensive player of the year award

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been named the Big Ten’s offensive player of the year for the second consecutive season.

Leading the Buckeyes to an unbeaten regular season and finishing with some of the best passing statistics in the conference despite having three games canceled over the last month, Fields was voted the recipient of the Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year.

More: Heisman hopes have slipped away, but Justin Fields unconcerned as bigger goals await

The league’s offensive honorees were announced Tuesday afternoon.

Fields, who was also the quarterback of the year in the Big Ten, completed 78.1% of his passes for 1,407 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions in five games this fall. Also a skilled runner, Fields rushed for 239 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Only three others have been twice selected as the conference's offensive player of the year since the honor was introduced in 1990, an exclusive group that includes former players Penn State running back Saqquan Barkley, Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller and Purdue quarterback Drew Brees.

Barkley and Miller received the honor in consecutive seasons in the previous decade, while Brees won in 2000 and 1998.

More: Ohio State coach Ryan Day hopes Justin Fields will be voted as Heisman Trophy finalist

In other 2020 honors unveiled on Tuesday, Buckeyes right guard Wyatt Davis was named the offensive lineman of the year.

It was the fourth time since 2015 that an offensive lineman from Ohio State received the award.

Centers Billy Price and Pat Elflein, were recognized in 2017 and 2016, following left tackle Taylor Decker in 2015.

Indiana’s Ty Fryfogle edged Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, the Buckeyes’ top two pass catchers, as the receiver of the year.

Nine Ohio State players on offense were selected to all-conference teams as selected by the coaches and media members.

Fields, Davis and Munford were on both coaches and media first-teams, while center Josh Myers, Olave and Wilson were only on the coaches’ first-team.

Right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and running back Master Teague III were on the second-team for the coaches and media. Left guard Harry Miller was on the third-team for the coaches.

Running back Trey Sermon and tight ends Luke Farrell and Jeremy Ruckert were honorable mentions.

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman