Ohio State football punter Drue Chrisman named second team All-Big Ten

Ohio State punter Drue Chrisman was named to the All-Big Ten second team by the coaches, the league announced Thursday.

Chrisman averaged 45.1 yards per punt this season, the second-highest mark in the conference, and pinned eight of his 18 attempts inside the 20-yard line.

In the Buckeyes’ latest win at Michigan State, the senior had two of his punts downed at the 1-yard line and the 2-yard line.

Media members did not include Chrisman on their first, second or third team.

Iowa punter Tory Taylor was the Big Ten’s consensus first-team selection. Along with an average of 44.1 yards per attempt that only slightly trailed Chrisman, he placed 18 of 40 punts inside the 20.

Chrisman was an honorable all-conference selection last season and received third-team honors in 2018 when he was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter.

Sixteen other Ohio State players were named to all-conference teams earlier this week, including star quarterback Justin Fields who was the offensive player of the year.

