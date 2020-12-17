SUBSCRIBE NOW
Ohio State football punter Drue Chrisman named second team All-Big Ten

Joey Kaufman
Buckeye Xtra
Ohio State Buckeyes punter Drue Chrisman (91) punts the ball during the second quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

Ohio State punter Drue Chrisman was named to the All-Big Ten second team by the coaches, the league announced Thursday.

Chrisman averaged 45.1 yards per punt this season, the second-highest mark in the conference, and pinned eight of his 18 attempts inside the 20-yard line.

In the Buckeyes’ latest win at Michigan State, the senior had two of his punts downed at the 1-yard line and the 2-yard line.

Media members did not include Chrisman on their first, second or third team.

Iowa punter Tory Taylor was the Big Ten’s consensus first-team selection. Along with an average of 44.1 yards per attempt that only slightly trailed Chrisman, he placed 18 of 40 punts inside the 20.

Chrisman was an honorable all-conference selection last season and received third-team honors in 2018 when he was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter.

Sixteen other Ohio State players were named to all-conference teams earlier this week, including star quarterback Justin Fields who was the offensive player of the year.

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman