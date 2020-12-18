Capsules for Saturday's other Big Ten games

Minnesota (3-3) at Wisconsin (2-3)

Basics: 4 p.m., Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wis. TV: Big Ten Network

Notes: Indiana and Purdue won’t play, but the Big Ten was able to save this traditional rivalry game after the Nov. 28 meeting for Paul Bunyan’s Axe was canceled. Minnesota had to call off its next game, as well, but returned last week to beat Nebraska behind Mohamed Ibrahim’s two touchdowns. The Badgers offense has gone missing, totaling 20 points in their past three games, all losses.

Illinois (2-5) at Penn State (3-5)

Basics: 5:30 p.m., Beaver Stadium, State College, Pa. TV: Fox Sports 1

Notes: A win against Illinois would give Penn State a four-game winning streak after an 0-5 start and possibly put the Nittany Lions in line for a bowl game. They kept their streak going by outscoring Michigan State 29-3 in the second half last week. The Illini, on the other hand, are guaranteed their ninth straight losing season, and are searching for a replacement for fired coach Lovie Smith.

Michigan State (2-5) at Maryland (2-3)

Basics: 7:30 p.m., Capital One Field, College Park, Md. TV: Big Ten Network

Notes: Maryland hasn’t won since Nov. 7, which isn’t nearly as bad as it seems. The Terrapins lost three games due to COVID-19, including against Michigan State on Nov. 21, and lost twice on the field. Last week, QB Taulia Tagovailoa missed a loss to Rutgers because of a reported positive test. For the Spartans, Payton Thorne threw three touchdowns and passed for 325 yards in a loss to Penn State.

Canceled: Purdue (2-4) at Indiana (6-1); Michigan (2-4) at Iowa (6-2)

By Ray Stein

rstein@dispatch.com