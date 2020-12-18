This weekend's college football schedule on television
Friday’s games
Fox
Oregon at Southern California, 8 p.m.
ESPN
Ball State at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Nebraska at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.
CBS Sports Network
Ala.-Birmingham at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s games
ABC
Oklahoma vs. Iowa State, noon
Clemson vs. Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
Tulsa at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
CBS
Alabama vs. Florida, 8 p.m.
Fox
Northwestern vs. Ohio State, noon
Boise State vs. San Jose State, 4:15 p.m.
ESPN
Texas A&M at Tennessee, noon
Louisiana at Coastal Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Stanford at UCLA, 7 p.m.
Arizona State at Oregon State, 10:30 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.
Michigan State at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Sports 1
Washington State at Utah, 1:30 p.m.
Illinois at Penn State, 5:30 p.m.
CBS Sports Network
Air Force at Army, 3 p.m.
SEC Network
Mississippi at LSU, 3:30 p.m.
ACC Network
Florida State at Wake Forest, noon