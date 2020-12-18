SUBSCRIBE NOW
This weekend's college football schedule on television

Buckeye Xtra

Friday’s games 

Fox 

Oregon at Southern California, 8 p.m. 

ESPN 

Ball State at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. 

Big Ten Network 

Nebraska at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m. 

CBS Sports Network 

Ala.-Birmingham at Marshall, 7 p.m. 

Saturday’s games 

ABC 

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State, noon 

Clemson vs. Notre Dame, 4 p.m. 

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 8 p.m. 

CBS 

Alabama vs. Florida, 8 p.m. 

Fox 

Northwestern vs. Ohio State, noon 

Boise State vs. San Jose State, 4:15 p.m. 

ESPN 

Texas A&M at Tennessee, noon 

Louisiana at Coastal Carolina, 3:30 p.m. 

Stanford at UCLA, 7 p.m. 

Arizona State at Oregon State, 10:30 p.m. 

Big Ten Network 

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 4 p.m. 

Michigan State at Maryland, 7:30 p.m. 

Fox Sports 1 

Washington State at Utah, 1:30 p.m. 

Illinois at Penn State, 5:30 p.m. 

CBS Sports Network 

Air Force at Army, 3 p.m. 

SEC Network 

Mississippi at LSU, 3:30 p.m. 

ACC Network 

Florida State at Wake Forest, noon 