How to watch the Big Ten championship, Ohio State vs. Northwestern

After a long and winding (and sometimes idle) road, the Ohio State football team will play for the Big Ten championship on Saturday against Northwestern.

The Buckeyes went undefeated in the five regular-season games they were able to play. After the Big Ten adjusted its COVID-19 rules and eliminated the six-game minimum to qualify for the title game, the Buckeyes punched their tickets to Indianapolis as the Big Ten East Division champs.

Northwestern won the Big Ten West Division with a 6-1 record.

Ohio State hasn’t missed the Big Ten title game since 2016 and is searching for its fourth straight Big Ten championship game win.

Ohio State is 4-1 all-time in the conference game, which was first played in 2011. Ohio State is ranked fourth in the College Football Playoff, meaning a fifth win in the conference title game could result in a return to the playoff for the Buckeyes.

Here’s what you need to know about Ohio State football’s Big Ten championship game against Northwestern:

Saturday's fast facts

Kickoff: 12:05 p.m., Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Records: Ohio State 5-0 overall and Big Ten; Northwestern 6-1

Favorite: Ohio State by 20½

Forecast: Later day rain possible, afternoon temperatures in the low 40s (game is indoors).

Last meeting: Ohio State won 52-3 on Oct. 18, 2019 in Evanston, Ill. Ohio State leads series 63-14-1.

How to watch or listen to the Ohio State football game

TV: Fox

Gus Johnson (play by play)

Joel Klatt (analysis)

Jenny Taft (sideline)

Radio: WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460)