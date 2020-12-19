Will Ohio State football win another Big Ten Championship Game and reach the CFP? Follow the game live

The Ohio State football team faces Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday as the Buckeyes hope to move one step closer to the College Football Playoff with a win.

The 5-0 Buckeyes, the Big Ten East Division champions, face the Big Ten West Division champion Northwestern, who enters the game 6-1, the only loss being to Michigan State.

Speaking of the Spartans, the last time Ohio State played was Dec.5 against Michigan State, where Ohio State won 52-12, the most convincing win of the season. Since then, a COVID-19 outbreak within the Michigan football team caused a cancellation of "The Game" that traditionally ends the Ohio State regular season.

Ohio State is ranked fourth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, meaning they enter the weekend in-line to reach the four-team playoff. No.3 Clemson is playing No.2 Notre Dame on Saturday in the ACC Championship Game, which means a possible shuffling of the playoff field could happen when the teams are announced.

But first, Ohio State would likely need to win a fourth straight Big Ten Championship Game to be invited to the playoff.

