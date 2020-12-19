Reactions: Trey Sermon broke Eddie George's rushing record. LeBron James noticed

Eddie George is among the greatest running backs in college football history and one of the greatest players in Ohio State football history.

He set Ohio State's single-game rushing record with 314 yards in 1995, the same year he won the Heisman Trophy.

George no longer holds that record.

On their way to winning the 2020 Big Ten Championship Game against Northwestern on Saturday, the Buckeyes saw their graduate transfer running back pile up yard after yard as Trey Sermon finished with 331 against the Wildcats.

Anatomy of a Powerhouse:An all-time all-star Ohio State football team

Sermon was, naturally, named the MVP of the game.

It's the most since George terrorized Illinois in 1995 and now pushes Ezekiel Elliott's 274 yards against Indiana in 2015 to third-most in a game.

Sermon arrived at Ohio State this offseason from Oklahoma. Ironically, Sermon was once compared by many Oklahoma fans as the next Samaje Perine, who once rushed for the all-time record of 427 yards in a game for the Sooners.

Here's what people were saying on Twitter about Sermon's historic day.

LeBron James was loving it

Ohio State football was excited

Sermon's second half performance was exactly what was needed

Trey Sermon reminded some of Zeke

Some thought Trey Sermon's performance was biblical

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to the latest podcast