Reactions: With 1 confirmed positive COVID-19 test, 22 Ohio State football players won't play in the Big Ten Championship game

Just short of two dozen Ohio State players won't play against Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday, with one player confirming he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Punter Drue Chrisman will miss the game.

The Buckeyes are trying to secure a trip to the College Football Playoff with a win over Northwestern. Currently ranked No.4 in the CFP rankings, the Buckeyes will miss several key players, including star receiver Chris Olave.

The Big Ten championship is the first game the Buckeyes have played since Dec. 5, when they played Michigan State. Last week's game against Michigan was canceled due to COVID-19 issues at Michigan.

Against Michigan State, 23 Ohio State players were out, as well as several coaches, including head coach Ryan Day, who had tested positive for COVID-19.

