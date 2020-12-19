Two Ohio State assistant coaches to miss Big Ten championship game

INDIANAPOLIS — Ohio State is without two assistant coaches for the Big Ten championship game against Northwestern.

Both wide receivers coach Brian Hartline and linebackers coach Al Washington were not with the Buckeyes on Saturday, a team spokesman said.

The school does not provide specifics surrounding their absences, so it was not known if they had tested positive for the coronavirus, were out due to contact tracing requirements.

Ryan Day did not coach in the Buckeyes’ 52-12 win at Michigan State on Dec. 5 after he had tested positive for the coronavirus eight days earlier and was replaced by Larry Johnson, who served as the acting head coach. Day was back on Dec. 7.

Three other assistants who were out against the Spartans were back with the Buckeyes for the conference title game, including defensive co-coordinator Greg Mattison and special teams coach Matt Barnes, as well as quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis.

Twenty-two players for the Buckeyes were unavailable, including leading wide receiver Chris Olave and punter Drue Chrisman, who confirmed that he had tested positive.

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman