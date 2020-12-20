Ohio State opens as underdog against Clemson in College Football Playoff semifinal

Ohio State opened as a 6.5-point underdog against Clemson in their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in the Sugar Bowl.

It is the biggest underdog the Buckeyes have been in any of their three playoff meetings against the Tigers. They were two-point underdogs in last season’s semifinal in the Fiesta Bowl and favored by two points in 2016.

In both of the previous semifinal games, Clemson prevailed, including in a dramatic 29-23 win last December that has for months left Ohio State looking for revenge.

The Buckeyes have been double-digit favorites in each of their previous games this fall against Big Ten teams.

They are 0-4 all-time in games against Clemson.

