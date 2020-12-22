Ohio State center Josh Myers named finalist for Rimington Trophy

Josh Myers was named one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy, which recognizes the most outstanding center in college football.

In his second season starting for Ohio State, Myers appeared in five games and anchored an offensive line that opened big holes for the running game. The Buckeyes rank fifth in the nation in rush offense after Trey Sermon ran for a school-record 331 yards in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday.

Alabama's Landon Dickerson and Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum were announced as finalists on Tuesday alongside the Buckeyes’ center.

The winner will be announced on Jan. 7 at the Home Depot College Football Awards, which will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Myers is the only player represented from Ohio State after it had four finalists for national individual awards last season between quarterback Justin Fields, running back J.K. Dobbins, defensive end Chase Young and cornerback Jeff Okudah.

If a recipient next month, Myers would become the third Buckeye in five years to be recognized as the nation’s best center.

Pat Elflein and Billy Price previously won the Rimington Trophy in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

No school has had more winners than Ohio State since the award was first introduced in 2000. Lecharles Bentley was also a recipient.

