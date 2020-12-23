Zak Herbstreit, son of Kirk Herbstreit, commits to Ohio State

The oldest sons of former Ohio State quarterback and longtime ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit ended up as walk-ons as Clemson.

But Zak Herbstreit will follow in his family’s footsteps, announcing on Wednesday afternoon that he had committed to the Buckeyes.

The third of four Herbstreit boys, he is a tight end from Nashville and will be a preferred walk-on in the 2021 recruiting class.

In a tweet, Herbstreit shared a graphic that featured images of himself alongside his father, Kirk, and grandfather, Jim, who was also a Buckeye and captained the 1960 team.

“A Herbstreit legacy,” a caption read.

The third-generation Herbstreit, who is listed as 6-foot-2 and 217 pounds, is an unranked recruit in 247Sports' database.

He caught nine passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns as a senior at Montgomery Bell Academy this fall, according to statistics from MaxPreps, and received all-region team recognition in the Nashville area.

The Buckeyes signed 21 scholarship players in their 2021 recruiting class earlier this month.

His older brothers, Jake and Tye, who are twins, are in their second season at Clemson. Jake is a safety,Tye is a wide receiver.

