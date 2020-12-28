Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields says of thumb: 'I'll be good by Friday night'

Joey Kaufman

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields offered a brief update on the status of his injured right thumb when he spoke with reporters on a Zoom call Monday.

“I’ll be good by Friday night,” he said.

Fields believed he sprained the thumb on his throwing hand late in the Big Ten championship game against Northwestern on Dec. 19, potentially impacting him in the lead-up to Friday’s rematch with Clemson in the semifinals in the College Football Playoff.

The injury caused some difficulty against the Wildcats. Fields said it was “killing” him on some of his late throws.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day expressed an optimistic outlook for his star passer and did not expect him to be limited.

“I think he’ll be fine,” Day said.

In last season’s semifinal loss to Clemson, Fields was limited by a knee sprain that was sustained about a month before the game.

