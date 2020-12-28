Ohio State to wear throwback uniforms for College Football Playoff semifinals

Ohio State will wear white throwback uniforms against Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The team unveiled the look in a tweet Monday.

“Sweet like sugar,” a caption read.

The Buckeyes wore similar uniforms during the previous semifinal game at the Sugar Bowl in 2015 when they upset top-ranked Alabama at the start of a two-game national championship run.

They also donned the retro look when they met Clemson in the semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl in 2016.

The uniforms slightly deviate from their standard outfit. The alternates feature three gray stripes and two scarlet stripes on the sleeves, while the modern ones have two gray stripes alongside one scarlet stripe.

In last season’s semifinal game against the Tigers, Ohio State also wore scarlet throwback uniforms.

As the higher seed in Friday’s rematch, Clemson will wear home uniforms.

The teams are scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m.

