Ohio State's Wyatt Davis, Shaun Wade named first-team AP All-Americans

Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis and cornerback Shaun Wade have been named first-team All-Americans by the Associated Press.

The rollout of All-American teams recognized by the NCAA began on Monday with the AP and continues through the rest of the week.

Starting for his second full season at right guard for the Buckeyes this fall, Davis was a critical piece on one of the top offensive lines in the country, while Wade was their premier cover corner.

Earlier this month, Wade was named the Big Ten’s defensive back of the year after intercepting two passes over the final three games.

Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was also named a second-team AP All-American.

The release dates for the other NCAA-recognized All-Americans include the Sporting News on Tuesday, the Football Writers Association of America on Wednesday, the American Football Coaches Association on Thursday and the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Jan. 7.

Players are deemed consensus All-Americans if they appear on three of the five teams, and unanimous if they are on all five.

Davis was one shy of consensus status last season after appearing on the AP and Sporting News first-teams, while former defensive end Chase Young and cornerback Jeff Okudah became unanimous All-Americans.

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman