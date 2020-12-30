Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis reaches consensus All-American status

Ohio State right guard Wyatt Davis became a consensus All-American on Wednesday after he was named to the Football Writers Association of America’s first-team.

It is one of the five All-American teams recognized by the NCAA, and Davis had garnered first-team recognition from the Associated Press and Sporting News earlier this week.

Davis is the Buckeyes’ 88th All-American selection, joining teammates from last season in Jeff Okudah and Chase Young who were also unanimous selections.

In order to reach unanimous status, Davis will need to be a first-selection by the American Football Coaches Association on Thursday and the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Jan. 7.

Only Notre Dame has more consensus All-American selections than Ohio State with 103 after linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah also earned the status on Wednesday.

Last season, Davis was close to becoming a consensus All-American when he appeared on two of the five official teams.

Buckeyes cornerback Shaun Wade, who was selected to first teams by the AP and Sporting News on Monday and Tuesday, was a second-team selection by the FWAA.

He can also reach consensus status if he appears on one of the two remaining first-teams.

