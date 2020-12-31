Meet the Tigers: Clemson football depth chart and statistics

Buckeye Xtra

CLEMSON DEPTH CHART

Coach: Dabo Swinney

10-1 in 12th full season

140-32 overall

Projected depth chart

Source: clemsontigers.com

Clemson offense

Coordinator: Tony Elliott

POS;NO;PLAYER;HT;WT;YR

LT;79;Jackson Carman;6-5;335;Jr.

;64;Walker Parks;6-5;295;Fr.

LG;65;Matt Bockhorst;6-4;315;Jr.

;57;Paul Tchio;6-5;300;Fr.

C;62;Cade Stewart;6-3;305;Gr.

;54;Mason Trotter;6-2;280;Fr.

RG;56;Will Putnam;6-4;300;So.

;52;Tayquon Johnson;6-2;340;Fr.

RT;71;Jordan McFadden;6-2;300;So.

;77;Mitchell Mayes;6-3;300;Fr.

TE;88;Braden Galloway;6-4;240;Jr.

;84;Davis Allen;6-6;250;So.

;25;J.C. Chalk;6-3;255;Sr.

WR;17;Cornell Powell;6-0;210;Sr.

;11;Ajou Ajou;6-3;215;Fr.

QB;16;Trevor Lawrence;6-6;220;Jr.

;5;D.J. Uiagalelei;6-4;250;Fr.

RB;9;Travis Etienne;5-10;205;Sr.

;23;Lyn-J Dixon;5-10;195;Jr.

;21;Darien Rencher;5-8;195;Sr.

WR;3;Amari Rogers;5-10;210;Sr.

;22;Will Swinney;5-9;185;Sr.

WR;6;E.J. Williams;6-3;190;Fr.

;13;Brannon Spector;6-1;195;Fr.

;82;Will Brown;5-8;190;Jr.

Clemson defense

Coordinator: Brent Venables

POS;NO;PLAYER;HT;WT;YR

DE;5;K.J. Henry;6-4;255;So.

;7;Justin Mascoll;6-3;255;So.

;40;Greg Williams;6-4;260;Fr.

DT;13;Tyler Davis;6-2;300;So.

;33;Ruke Orhorhoro;6-4,;295;So.

DT;11;Bryan Bresee;6-5;300;Fr.

;59;Jordan Williams;6-4;310;Jr.

;44;Nyles Pinckney;6-1;300;Gr.

DE;98;Myles Murphy;6-5;275;Fr.

;3;Xavier Thomas;6-2;270;Jr.

;53;Regan Upshaw;5-11;240;Gr.

OLB;6;Mike Jones Jr.;6-2;220;So.

;22;Trenton Simpson;6-3;225;Fr.

12;Tyler Venables;5-10;200;Fr.

MLB;47;James Skalski;6-4;240;Gr.

;17;Kane Patterson;6-1;225;So.

OLB;10;Baylon Spector;6-2;230;Gr.

;30;Keith McGuire;6-2;230;Fr.

;42;LaVonta Bentley;6-0;235;Fr.

CB;1;Derion Kendrick;6-0;190;Jr.

;31;Mario Goodrich;6-0;190;Jr.

CB;26;Sheridan Jones;6-0;185;So.

;23;Andrew Booth Jr.;6-0;195;So.

SS;36;Lannden Zanders;6-1;200;So.

;16;Ray Thornton III;6-1;205;Fr.

FS;24;Nolan Turner;6-1;205;Sr.

;18;Joseph Charleston;6-1;190;So.

Clemson special teams

POS;NO;PLAYER;HT;WT;YR

K;29;B.T. Potter;5-10;180;Jr.

;39;Aidan Swanson;6-3;180;Fr.

P;48;Will Spiers;6-5;225;Sr.

;39;Aidan Swanson;6-3;180;Fr.

LS;46;Jack Maddox;6-3;235;Jr.

H;22;Will Swinney;5-9;185;Sr.

KR;19;Michel Dukes;5-10;205;So.

;9;Travis Etienne;5-10;205;Sr.

PR;3;Amari Rogers;5-10;210;Sr.

;1;Deron Kendrick;6-0;190;Jr.

Clemson statistics

SCORING;1;2;3;4;OT

Clemson;155;150;99;83;7

Opponents;41;74;24;40;14

Clemson total: 494/ Avg.: 44.9

Opponent total: 193/ Avg.: 17.5

PER-GAME AVERAGES

Rushing: 163.8

Passing: 343.8

vs. rush: 99.8

vs. pass: 198.6

CLEMSON INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Travis Etienne, 158 att, 882 yds, (5.6 avg), 13 TD; Trevor Lawrence, 58 att, 211 yds (3.6 avg) 7 TD; Lyn-J Dixon, 40 att, 170 yds (4.2 avg) 2 TD; Chez Mellusi, 27 att, 151 yds (5.6 avg) 3 TD; Darien Rencher, 24 att, 137 yds (5.7 avg) 1 TD; Kobe Pace, 18 att, 75 yds (4.2 avg) 0 TD

Passing: Trevor Lawrence, 198 of 286 (69.2 pct) 2,753 yds, 22 TD, 4 int; D.J. Uiagalelei, 78 of 117 (66.7 pct), 5 TD, 0 int

Receiving: Amari Rogers, 69 rec, 966 yds (14.0 avg) 7 TD; Cornell Powell, 45 rec, 743 yds (16.5 avg) 5 TD; Travis Etienne, 44 rec, 524 yds (11.9 avg) 2 TD; Braden Galloway, 25 rec, 331 yds (13.2 avg) 2 TD; E.J. Williams, 19 rec, 261 yds (13.7 avg) 2 TD; Frank Ladson Jr., 17 rec, 272 yds (16.0 avg) 3 TD; Davis Allen, 14 rec, 212 yds (15.1 avg) 4 TD

Kick scoring: B.T. Potter, 18-23 FG, 57-58 XP (111 pts)

Tackles: Baylon Spector 67 (45 solo); Nolan Turner 61 (46); Joseph Charleston 47 (32); Myles Murphy 45 (27); Jake Venables 44 (28); James Skalski 39 (25); Trenton Simpson 32 (24); Lannden Zanders 29 (16); Andrew Booth Jr. 28 (21); Mike Jones Jr. 28 (17); Bryan Bresee 27 (15); K.J. Henry 27 (14)

Interceptions: Nolan Turner 3, Andrew Booth Jr. and Mario Goodrich 2; six others with 1

Sacks: Myles Murphy and Trenton Simpson 4; Baylon Spector, K.J. Henry, LaVonta Bentley and Xavier Thomas 3.5; Jake Venables and Regan Upshaw 2.5; Justin Mascoll and Tyler Davis 2.

Punting: Will Spiers, 40 att, 43.5 avg; Aidan Swanson, 3 att, 43.7 avg.