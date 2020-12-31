Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade named consensus All-American

Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade became a consensus All-American selection on Thursday after he was named to the American Football Coaches Association’s first-team.

He had previously received first-team recognition from the Associated Press and Sporting News, two of the other five teams used by the NCAA to determine official consensus and unanimous status for players.

Wade will not be eligible for unanimous status after landing on the Football Writers Association of America’s second-team on Wednesday.

In six games this season, he has intercepted two passes and been the top cover corner for the Buckeyes, helping them to return to the College Football Playoff for the second straight season.

Right guard Wyatt Davis was also named to the AFCA’s first-team, remaining on pace to be a unanimous selection.

The fifth official All-American will be announced on Jan. 7 by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Defensive end Jonathon Cooper was a second-team AFCA selection.

