How to watch Sugar Bowl playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Clemson

Buckeye Xtra

Today’s game

Kickoff: 8:45 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

Records: Ohio State 6-0, Clemson 10-1

Favorite: Clemson by 7½

Forecast: Game is indoors

Last meeting: Clemson won 29-23 on Dec. 28, 2019, in the Fiesta Bowl national semifinal in Glendale, Ariz. Clemson leads series 4-0.

TV: ESPN

Chris Fowler (play by play)

Kirk Herbstreit (analysis)

Maria Taylor (sideline)

Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

Radio: WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460)

Paul Keels (play by play)

Jim Lachey (analysis)

Matt Andrews (sideline)