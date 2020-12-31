How to watch Sugar Bowl playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Clemson

Buckeye Xtra

The Ohio State Buckeyes’ College Football Playoff path begins on New Year’s Day as they face Clemson in the Sugar Bowl.

It’s a rematch of last year’s national semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl and features many of the same stars from a year ago. The Tigers are still led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, while Ohio State returns its own star quarterback in Justin Fields along with receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

In a season turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic, college football provided some normalcy as traditional powers make up most of the field. The No. 2 seed, Clemson (10-1) is in the playoff for the sixth consecutive season, and third-seeded OSU (6-0) is making its fourth appearance.

Top-seeded Alabama, making its sixth playoff appearance in seven years of the system, played two-time qualifier Notre Dame earlier Friday in a semifinal originally scheduled for the Rose Bowl but moved to Arlington, Texas, because of COVID-19 restrictions in California.

What you need to know about the Ohio State-Clemson game

Kickoff: 8:45 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

Records: Ohio State 6-0, Clemson 10-1

Favorite: Clemson by 7½

Forecast: Game is indoors

Last meeting: Clemson won 29-23 on Dec. 28, 2019, in the Fiesta Bowl national semifinal in Glendale, Ariz. Clemson leads series 4-0.

How to watch the Buckeyes and the Tigers in the Sugar Bowl

TV: ESPN

Chris Fowler (play by play)

Kirk Herbstreit (analysis)

Maria Taylor (sideline)

Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

Radio: WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460)