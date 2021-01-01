After the first half of the Sugar Bowl, fans are wondering: Is Ohio State the greatest No.11-ranked team ever?

Not a bad first half for the No.11 team in the country, right?

The Ohio State football team piled up the most yards Clemson has allowed in a half this season (394) in the first two quarters of the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day.

It didn't go unnoticed by Buckeye fans who watched their team take a 35-14 lead into halftime.

In the lead up to the Sugar Bowl, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney voted Ohio State No.11 in the Coaches' poll and explained why he did so.

"It’s not that they’re not good enough," Swinney said on a conference call with reporters. "I just don’t think it’s right that three teams have to play 13 games to be the champion and one team has to play eight."

The Buckeyes only played six regular season games this year due to COVID-19 issues and a shortened Big Ten season. But Ohio State won all their games and many of them in blowout fashion. Despite the lack of games, Ohio State was invited to the College Football Playoff as the No.3 team in the CFP.

Swinney didn't agree.

"If people have a problem with that, I don't really care. It's my poll," he said.

