Follow live: Ohio State football plays Clemson in 2021 College Football Playoff at the Sugar Bowl

The Ohio State Buckeyes’ College Football Playoff path begins on New Year’s Day as they face Clemson in the Sugar Bowl.

It’s a rematch of last year’s national semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl and features many of the same stars from a year ago. The Tigers are still led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, while Ohio State returns its own star quarterback in Justin Fields along with receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

In a season turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic, college football provided some normalcy as traditional powers make up most of the field. The No. 2 seed, Clemson (10-1) is in the playoff for the sixth consecutive season, and third-seeded OSU (6-0) is making its fourth appearance.

Top-seeded Alabama, making its sixth playoff appearance in seven years of the system, played two-time qualifier Notre Dame earlier Friday in a semifinal originally scheduled for the Rose Bowl but moved to Arlington, Texas, because of COVID-19 restrictions in California.

Ohio State has never defeated Clemson in the teams' four meetings — all in postseason games. The Tigers won 29-23 last season after falling behind the Buckeyes 16-0 in the first half.

Can the Buckeyes break through and advance to the national championship game? Or will Clemson end Ohio State’s season once again?

