Harry Miller tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Sugar Bowl, mom says

NEW ORLEANS — Ohio State left guard Harry Miller apparently will miss Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal against Clemson at the Sugar Bowl after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to several reports, Kristina Miller posted on Facebook that her son would not play. By mid-afternoon on Friday her post has been either removed or was inaccessible to non-Facebook friends of hers.

Miller likely will be replaced by Matthew Jones. When three starting offensive linemen missed the Michigan State game after testing positive for COVID, including center Josh Myers, Jones played left guard and Miller shifted to center, his natural position.

An Ohio State football spokesman declined to confirm Miller's status, saying that the team's status report will be released at 6 p.m.

Jones is a third-year sophomore who was a four-star prospect out of Erasmus Hall in Brooklyn, New York.

brabinowitz@dispatch.com

@brdispatch