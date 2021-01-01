What people are saying about Ohio State football after the Sugar Bowl: 'We want 'Bama'

Ohio State football is one game away from winning the National Championship even after a season turned upside by COVID-19 and having played just six games before being picked for the College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes overcame it all.

Despite some doubting the Buckeye's worthiness of being in the College Football Playoff, they have made it to the final game.

Ohio State piled up 639 yards on No.2 Clemson in the Sugar Bowl and beat the team led by the overwhelming favorite to be taken No.1 in the NFL Draft this spring in Trevor Lawrence, 49-28

Ohio State will play Alabama in the National Championship Game in Miami on Jan. 11. It'll be the first time championship game appearance by the Buckeyes since they won the first College Football Playoff in 2014.

Ohio State football:Did Ohio State running back Trey Sermon just become an internet meme? Looks like it

That year Ohio State beat Alabama, who was the favorite to win the championship and the No.1 seed in the playoff. Clemson was the preseason No.1 team in the nation and played for the championship a year ago, losing to LSU.

Here's how Ohio State fans celebrated the Buckeye's Sugar Bowl win and advancement to the National Championship game.

LeBron James was, of course, watching

Buckeye fans stayed up late on

New Year's Day

Ohio Attorney General David Yost was throwing some shade at Lawrence

Ohio State vs. The world?

Some were remembering last year's OSU-Clemson game

Ohio State was not No.11 on Friday

'We want 'Bama'

Some were thinking of Woody Hayes

Ohio State fans were feeling the big mood after beating Clemson