Did Ohio State running back Trey Sermon just become an internet meme? Looks like it

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon appeared to score a long touchdown in the third quarter against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl on Friday.

Sermon broke loose for a long touchdown play on a catch on third down. Officials ruled it a score and Ohio State took a 41-21 lead.

Ohio State-Clemson:What people are saying about Ohio State football after the Sugar Bowl: 'We want 'Bama'

But did he score?

No. He did not. The Oklahoma graduate transfer's elbow was ruled down.

The play did result in a first down for Ohio State and was a key play in the Buckeyes' eventual scoring drive that led the Buckeyes to a 42-21 lead in the third quarter. And the drive even ended in a big play as Chris Olave hauled in a 56-yard touchdown.

Ohio State-Clemson:Buckeyes will play for national title after rolling over Clemson

But during the review of Sermon's run, ESPN cameras caught the running back smirking as if he knew he was down.

The internet did the rest and now Sermon, who broke Eddie George's 25-year single-game rushing record against Northwestern, may forever be a meme.

Trey Sermon knew but he had to try

Remember when Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Ohio State was a No. 11 team? The internet does

Someone check the Ohio State-Clemson scoreboard

Trey Sermon replaces the girl and the burning house

That feeling when you text someone in the same room

Trey Sermon becoming an instant meme