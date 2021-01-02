Five-star cornerback prospect Singletary commits to Ohio State for 2022 class

Ohio State's sterling weekend continued Saturday when it secured the commitment of five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary for its 2022 recruiting class.

Singletary, a 6-1, 170-pounder from Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville. Fla., is the 10th overall prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings.

He announced his decision on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes, who advanced to the College Football Playoff championship game against Alabama on Friday with a 49-28 victory over Clemson, have the No. 2 overall recruiting class behind the Crimson Tide so far for 2022.

Ohio State has 10 commitments for that class. Singletary ranks behind only quarterback Quinn Ewers among Buckeyes commitments. Ewers is the top overall player in the 2022 class.

