No public ticket availability for Ohio State's CFP title game against Alabama.

Ohio State will not have tickets available for sale to the public for its College Football Playoff championship game against Alabama, a school spokesman told The Dispatch on Sunday.

The Buckeyes will receive an allotment of 3,750 tickets, as did the Crimson Tide. Ohio State's tickets will go to players and coaches, with remaining tickets made available to students and donors. Players will receive six tickets apiece.

Approximately 16,000 spectators will be allowed inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., for the game on Jan. 11.

