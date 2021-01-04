Ryan Day press conference | Buckeyes prep for Alabama in National Championship

Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day speaks to the media on Monday January 4, 2021 ahead of the upcoming National Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide set to be played on Monday January 11, 2021.

