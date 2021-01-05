3 things to know Ohio State football quarterback Justin Fields

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has had a historic Buckeye career in his two seasons as a starting quarterback. The junior from Georgia was a 2019 Heisman Trophy finalist and has lost just one game as a Buckeye quarterback with a record of 21-1 as a starter.

In eight games for Ohio State football this season, Fields threw for 2,291 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 316 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Fields finished seventh in the 2020 Heisman Trophy voting.

Fields is just a junior, but most expect the 6-foot-3, 228 pound quarterback to enter the NFL Draft after this season. The latest USA Today mock draft has the star going No.4 overall to Atlanta.

If Fields goes in the first round of the draft, he'll become the second-straight Ohio State starting quarterback to be selected in the first round. Fields took over for Dwayne Haskins, who was a first round pick of the Washington Football Team in 2019.

Here are three more things to know about Justin Fields

Justin Fields has won a lot of awards as Ohio State's quarterback

Last season, Fields, a vegan, was the Big Ten Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year. He was a Davey O'Brien Award Finalist, All-Big Ten first team member and an All-American.

He threw for 3,273 yards with 41 touchdowns and just three interceptions as he led the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff.

He won even more awards this season.

He credited some of the success to switching to a vegan diet this offseason.

Justin Fields transferred from Georgia

Once considered the No.2 overall player in the 2018 recruiting class, Fields was the nation's top-rated dual threat quarterback prospect. He went to Harrison High School in Georgia and was 2018 Mr. Georgia. Fields was also a standout baseball player.

The five-star prospect went to Georgia. After backing up Jake Fromm in 2018, Fields decided to transfer and applied for immediate eligibility, which was granted.

Did Justin Fields save the Big Ten football season in 2020?

Fields, and his family, was one of the most vocal players when the Big Ten announced that the season would be canceled.

The Ohio State quarterback started an online petition asking the Big Ten to play that received more than 300,000 signatures. The conference reversed its position a month later and the season started five weeks after that.

