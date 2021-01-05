Ohio State's Gene Smith says College Football Playoff still on amid COVID speculation

Ohio State remains on schedule to play in the College Football Playoff championship game against Alabama on Monday, athletic director Gene Smith told The Dispatch.

"Our goal is to play January 11," Smith said. "We're doing the same thing we've done all year. We communicate every day with the Big Ten on where we are, and they communicate with the CFP.

"That's where we are, so we're good to go unless an Illinois case occurs. We're following the same protocols that we've always had."

The comments came in response to multiple reports on Tuesday afternoon that said CFP officials have held discussions surrounding a potential postponement of the title game to Jan. 18.

The reports from the outlets, which included Sports Illustrated, attributed the potential disruption to COVID-19 issues within the Buckeyes’ program.

Asked to describe his level of optimism that the game will be played on Monday, Smith replied, "I can't share that. Golly, this is COVID, man. Who knows what tomorrow is gonna bring?"

Ohio State had to cancel its game at Illinois after an outbreak of coronavirus cases.

The extent of any current uptick in positive cases at Ohio State is unknown as the school has not released coronavirus testing results for players or coaches this season, citing privacy concerns.

