Wide receiver Mookie Cooper to transfer from Ohio State to Missouri

Former Ohio State wide receiver Mookie Cooper announced Tuesday afternoon he will transfer to Missouri.

Cooper had put his name in the NCAA transfer portal two weeks ago, setting the stage for his departure after only one season with the Buckeyes.

He appeared in one game as a freshman and did not catch a pass while behind a logjam of other receivers on the depth chart.

A top-100 prospect out of high school, Cooper was one of four blue-chip wide receivers signed by Ohio State in its recruiting class for 2020.

In transferring to Missouri, he will be closer to his hometown of St. Louis.

The Tigers were one of 33 schools to offer Cooper a scholarship, but were not among the finalists when he committed to Ohio State in the summer of 2019.

Barry Odom was then entering his final season as Missouri’s coach, before he was replaced by Eliah Drinkwitz.

