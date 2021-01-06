Columbus Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller reviews the 2020-21 Ohio State Buckeyes football season. During this audio clip Oller talks about how the coronavirus pandemic impacted this season and breaks down each game the Buckeyes have played in so far. Finally, we mention the upcoming National Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

More:Ohio State football: The most iconic Buckeye photos

More:2015 Allstate Sugar Bowl: Ohio State beats Alabama in the CFP semifinal

>> LISTEN: Ohio State Football Year in Review