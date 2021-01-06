Hailing from Baker Mayfield's old stomping grounds, here's what you need to know about Ohio State's Garrett Wilson

The Ohio State football team has regularly gone into the state of Texas over the last decade and come away with some of the state's top recruits.

Whether it's standout quarterbacks like J.T. Barrett, star running backs like J.K. Dobbins or elite defenders like Jeff Okudah or Baron Browning, Ohio State has done well in the Lone Star State.

Garrett Wilson may be the biggest Texas recruiting win of them all.

The Ohio State sophomore was the Austin American-Statesman's No.1 recruit in the state of Texas in the class of 2019 and ranked the 20th-best recruit in the nation by 247Sports and the No. 2 receiver in the country.

Wilson has paired with talented teammate Chris Olave this season to help power the explosive Ohio State offense to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

He also played a key role in last season's CFP qualifying team as a freshmen.

Here are three things to know about Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson went to the same school as Baker Mayfield

Wilson attended Lake Travis High School, an affluent Austin suburb that is one of the top high school programs in the country. He helped the Cavaliers win a state championship in 2016. It was the school's sixth state championship since the the mid-2000s.

The program produced Heisman Trophy winner and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as well as NFL quarterback, and former Brown, Garrett Gilbert. Wilson's high school quarterback Matthew Baldwin also attended Ohio State, but transferred to TCU. He later announced he was retiring from football due to injuries.

Wilson, originally from Dublin, Ohio, committed to the Buckeyes in 2018 and chose Ohio State over Texas.

Garrett Wilson is one of college football's most explosive receivers

Wilson caught just 30 balls as a freshman, but five were for touchdowns and he made an impact on punt returns.

During his sophomore season, Wilson enters the national championship game with 42 catches in eight games for 725 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 90.6 receiving yards per game. He had 169 receiving yards against Indiana along with two touchdowns.

Garrett is a big-play threat, averaging 17.3 yards per catch going into the national title game.

Garrett Wilson's father Kenny was a basketball player

Wilson was the 2017-2018 Central Texas High School Athlete of the Year for the Austin American-Statesman. It was more than just football. Wilson was a standout basketball player for Lake Travis. He averaged 21 points per game for Lake Travis while earning All-Central Texas honors.

That makes sense, since his father Kenny Wilson ranks seventh on Davidson University's all-time scoring list with 1,573 points.

