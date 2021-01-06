3 things to know about Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Myers

Three things to know about Ohio State junior offensive lineman Josh Myers

► Josh Myers was a finalist for the Remington Trophy in 2020 ( after helping Ohio State reach the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Alabama's Landon Dickerson and Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum were announced as finalists on Tuesday alongside the Buckeyes’ center. He played in five games this season, including the Big Ten Championship that saw Trey Sermon rush for a single-game record of 331 yards.

► Myers became the starting center in 2019 as a sophomore, taking more than 900 snaps as the Buckeyes averaged 266.8 rushing yards per game and 529.9 overall per game. Myers was second team All-Big Ten that year. He played in 10 games his redshirt freshmen season as he was the backup to All-American Michael Jordan in 2018.

► From Miamisburg, Myers was a four-star prospect according to various recruiting sites and was the No.1 prospect in the state of Ohio according to Scout and the No. 3 guard in his class. His father Brad was an offensive lineman at Kentucky in the 1980s and his brother Zach played for Kentucky, finishing his career in 2016.

