3 things to know about Ohio State running back Master Teague III

Three things to know about Ohio State Buckeyes running back Master Teague III

► Teague had a banner 2019 season as a redshirt freshman, where he ended the season as the Big Ten's seventh-leading rusher while backing up J.K. Dobbins. Teague had 789 rushing yards and four touchdowns and gained third-team All-Big Ten honors. He showed big-play ability, as three of his four touchdowns were of 40 yards or more, with his longest being a 73-yard score against Northwestern.

► As a senior, Teague has rushed for 449 yards and six touchdowns.

His most productive game came against Indiana, where he had 169 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 110 yards and a touchdown against Penn State and opened the season with two touchdowns against Nebraska.

Ohio State football:Master Teague gives a needed burst to Ohio State's ground game

Ohio State football:Ohio State running back Master Teague III happy with improvement, hungry for more.

► Teague came as a highly touted 247Sports and Rivals four-star prospect to Ohio State from Murfreesboro, Tenn. As a junior, he rushed for 2,031 yards and 25 touchdowns, before having his senior season ended early from an ankle injury. He helped lead his high school team to the Class 6A quarterfinals as a junior.

What Teague is saying on Twitter

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts