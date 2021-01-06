Ohio State's Justin Fields wins Chicago Tribune Silver Football

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been named the Big Ten’s best overall player, receiving the Chicago Tribune Silver Football award on Wednesday.

He is the 20th Buckeye to capture the award, which was first given out in 1924, and the seventh in the past nine years.

Defensive end Chase Young was last season’s winner, following quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. in 2018.

Last month, Fields was recognized as the conference’s top offensive player, while Iowa defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon was selected as the defensive player of the year.

Fields has thrown for 1,906 yards and 21 touchdowns with six interceptions this season. His 186.68 passer rating is ranked fifth in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman