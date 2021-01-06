Ohio State cornerback Marcus Williamson to return for additional season in 2021

Cornerback Marcus Williamson plans to return to Ohio State, taking advantage of the additional season of eligibility extended to players by the NCAA in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Westerville native is the Buckeyes’ first senior to announce plans to extend his college career by remaining with the program in 2021.

“I’m too happy to be a Buckeye,” Williamson said during a Zoom call with reporters on Wednesday afternoon. “I’m not ready to leave yet. I still got unfinished business.”

Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, a fellow senior, said last week that he was contemplating a return, but had not reached a decision.

Williamson has been the starting slot corner for the Buckeyes this season and lined up as a safety in certain formations.

In seven games, he has totaled 25 tackles and broken up a pair of passes. Next fall, he hoped to help an inexperienced secondary improve after some unevenness during a condensed season that saw a third of Ohio State’s regular-season games called off due to the pandemic.

“This year has been just crazy,” Williamson said. “I know we’ve had a shortened season. We’ve lost games here or there. I’m just ready to come back and help our unit get to the standard that we know we hold ourselves to and that we should be.”

