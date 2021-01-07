3 things to know about Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave

Three things to know about Ohio State junior wide receiver Chris Olave.

► This season, Olave has recorded 660 receiving yards on 42 catches and seven touchdowns for the Buckeyes. He has games with two touchdowns against Penn State, Rutgers and Clemson.

►Olave had 12 touchdowns in 2019, which is tied for fourth-most in a single-season in Ohio State history. He matched Parris Campbell in 2018 and Devin Smith in 2014 for that mark. His 17.1 yards per reception career average is 12th in team history and earned third-team All-Big Ten. He caught two touchdowns and blocked a punt that led to a touchdown in the 62-39 win over No. 4 Michigan.

► Olave had video game-style numbers as a senior in high school in San Diego, as he amassed 1,764 yards and 26 touchdowns before graduation.

Olave is also known as a track star in high school, where he has run a 10.8 100-meter dash and has recorded a long jump of 23-feet, six inches.

