3 things to know about Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller

Three things to know about Ohio State sophomore offensive lineman Harry Miller.

► Harry Miller started the first four games of the season for Ohio State at left guard before shifting to his natural position, center, for the Michigan State game when starting center Josh Meyers was ruled out. The Ohio State offense broke out against the Spartans, winning 52-12 and rushing for 322 yards while it piled on 521 total yards.

► Miller missed the Allstate Sugar Bowl against Clemson after what was reported to be a positive COVID-19 test. Ohio State didn't confirm the positive test, but Miller's mother, Kristina, posted the news on Facebook.

► Miller played in 13 of the 14 Ohio State games in 2019 and recorded 181 snaps, third-most for all Ohio State freshmen that season. Miller, a mechanical engineering major according to the Ohio State Athletics website, was the No. 2-rated center in the 2019 recruiting class and a five-star prospect according to several recruiting sites. The Buford, Ga., native was the No. 37-ranked recruit according to 247Sports. Between making mission trips to Nicaragua and being his class' valedictorian, Miller was the MVP at The Nike Opening for offensive linemen.

