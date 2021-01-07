What you need to know about Ohio State backup quarterback Jack Miller

Three things to know about Ohio State freshman quarterback Jack Miller.

► Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller, one of two Ohio State backup quarterbacks this season, is from Scottsdale, Ariz., where he played at Chaparral High School. Miller was a record-setting quarterback there, amassing nearly 10,000 total yards and 130 total touchdowns in 38 games. He threw for 115 touchdowns and scored 53 touchdowns in one season. That same year he had 3,653 passing yards. All are Arizona 2A state records.

► Miller was a four-star prospect and the No.13-ranked pro style quarterback by 247 Sports. He was the MVP of the The Opening Los Angeles and competed at the Elite 11 Finals, one of the top quarterback camps in the country. He received Max Preps All-American honors in high school. He chose Ohio State over Alabama, Auburn and in-state schools Arizona and Arizona State. He committed the same day as fellow Ohio State freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud.

► The 6-foot-4-inch quarterback scored a touchdown against Nebraska in the 2020 season opener but didn't throw a pass in the game. He played in two games this season and would be on track to qualify for a redshirt this season. However, because of the eligibility changes due to the pandemic, Miller will be a freshman next season.

