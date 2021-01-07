3 things to know about Ohio State sixth-year senior Justin Hilliard

Three things to know about Ohio State senior linebacker Justin Hilliard.

► Justin Hilliard was a member of the 2015 recruiting class for Ohio State and committed almost seven years ago on July 2, 2014. A sixth year senior, Hilliard, a college graduate with a degree in marketing, could actually return for a seventh season if he wanted due to the NCAA's pandemic eligibility rule changes. Hillard suffered an Achilles tear and two different bicep injuries that has led to his prolonged college career.

► Hilliard played in five games this season, and totaled 25 tackles, three for a loss with one interception. He is part of a talented linebacking group that includes two Butkus Award watchlist members. He has 76 career tackles in 35 games. Perhaps his best game at Ohio State came in the Allstate Sugar Bowl against Clemson when he picked off star quarterback, and current No.1 projected pick, Trevor Lawrence. He was named the Defensive Player of the Game.

► Hillard was a five-star prospect from Cincinnati St. Xavier and was considered one of the top linebackers in his recruiting class, and the No.1 outside linebacker in the country according to ESPN.. He was an all-state selection in Ohio.

